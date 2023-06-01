Three of a family among five killed in separate road accidents in Khammam district

June 01, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KHAMMAM

In a ghastly road accident, three members of a family, including a couple and their son, were killed when the car they were travelling in was crushed between two lorries at Konijerla in Khammam district in the early hours of Thursday.

P Rajesh, 36, an employee of a Hyderabad-based pharma company, was travelling to his native village in Wyra mandal along with his wife Sujatha, 34, and two sons in his car when the gruesome accident took place.

The car hit the rear portion of a lorry when it slowed down suddenly , and another speeding lorry rammed into the car from behind around the same time at Konijerla on the Khammam-Thallada stretch of the National Highway in the early hours of the day.

Death was instant for the couple and their son Ashwith, 13. The couple’s other son suffered grievous injuries in the accident. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam.

The car was reduced to a mass of mangled metal after being crushed between the two lorries. A case has been registered at Konijerla police station.

In a separate incident, two lorry drivers were killed in a head-on collision involving their vehicles near V M Banjar in Penuballi mandal around Wednesday midnight.

The deceased, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, 45, and Santosh, 38, hailed from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively.