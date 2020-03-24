Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana were confirmed on Tuesday (till early afternoon). With this, the total number of cases in the State has gone up to 36. Now, the government is exploring the possibility of taking up fever surveillance in the entire State.

Till Monday night, 33 cases were reported. The patient (P) number 34 is a 49-year-old man, resident of Kokapet, Rangareddy district, and has a travel history from London. P35 is a 39-year-old woman from Chandanagar, Rangareddy, who has a travel history from Germany. P36 is a 61-year-old woman from Begumpet, Hyderabad, who has a travel history from Saudi Arabia.

All of them are admitted in designated hospitals and their condition is said to be stable.