Three more labs in State for COVID-19 tests

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 01:17 IST

They are Kakatiya Medical College, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, and Fever Hospital

Three more labs have been approved in the State to test samples for COVID-19. Currently, samples are tested for the virus at Venereal Diseases Research Laboratory at Gandhi Hospital.

On Tuesday, another laboratory at Osmania Medical College, Koti, had got approval to test the samples.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that samples can be tested at labs at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal; Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda; and Fever Hospital at Nallakunta. The lab at Osmania Medical College will start testing samples from March 13 and the others will start within a week.

“Required staff, equipment and testing kits will be provided to the labs,” Mr Rajender said, adding that more labs are made available as a precaution.

More isolation wards

Besides, additional isolation wards will be arranged at government hospitals. As of now, the isolation wards for COVID-19 suspects are available or being arranged at Gandhi Hospital, Government General and Chest Hospital, Fever Hospital, and Government Maternity Hospital in Sultan Bazaar. In addition, such wards will be arranged at district hospitals in the erstwhile nine districts.

HEPA filters

To ensure that air emanating out of wards for COVID-19 patients is virus-free, HEPA filters will be installed in the wards and ICUs of government hospitals. Currently, the lone patient is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital’s ICU arranged exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

Mr Rajender said HEPA filters, which releases fresh air out of the isolation or treatment rooms, will be installed at Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital and Fever Hospital as one of the measures to ensure that the virus does not spread.