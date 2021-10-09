Three more held in Telugu Akademi episode

HYDERABAD

09 October 2021 22:31 IST

More arrests likely soon, say sources

Continuing their probe into the scam-hit Telugu Akademi’s ₹ 64.50 crore fixed deposits fraud, Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Saturday arrested three more persons, including an Akademi staff.

The arrested are Akademi employee Vinay, and mastermind Chunduri Venkata Koti Sai Kumar’s associates Bhupati and Ramana Reddy.

With this, the total arrests in the case rose to 13. Confirming the arrest, sources said that the trio used to liaison paperworks between banks and the Akademi, including fake documents.

“The trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” an officer said.

He said that more arrests are likely to happen in the next few days.

The mastermind behind the fraud, Mr. Sai Kumar, a realtor from the city, who swindled ₹ 20 crore in the fraud, was previously involved in similar offences in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai. He withdrew the FDRs of AP Minority Welfare Society in 2012 and the case is being investigated by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Mr. Sai Kumar was also accused in AP Housing Board Scam of nearly ₹6 crore and ₹25 crore FDR fraud of Northern Coal Fields in Chennai, both cases are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.