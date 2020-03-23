Telangana reports three more COVID-19 positive cases, total goes up to 30

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has gone up to 30 as three more people have tested positive till Monday afternoon, including a person who has no travel history, and was a contact of the 10-member Indonesian COVID-19 positive group. This is the second case of local transmission in Telangana.

Till Sunday night, 27 cases were confirmed. The 28th patient (P) is a 21-year-old man from Hyderabad who has a travel history to France. P29 is a 30-year-old man from Hyderabad with a travel history to London.

Indonesian group contact

However, P30 is a 23-year-old man from Karimnagar with no foreign travel history. Telangana Health Department officials said he was a contact of the Indonesian group.

The 10 Indonesians travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundam by AP Sampark Kranti Express train on March 13 and reached Ramagundam in the early hours of March 14. As many as 82 people travelled in the non-air conditioned sleeper coach including the Indonesians. They stayed in Karimnagar for two-days.

The first Indonesian who tested positive was a 58-year-old man from the group. His test results were confirmed on March 17. The Health Department officials announced that seven more from the group tested positive on the night of March 18. The remaining two Indonesians too were confirmed as positive for coronavirus on the night of March 20. P30 who was a contact of the group tested positive on Monday.

First local transmission case

The first case of local transmission, P20, was detected in Hyderabad on March 20. He is the son and close contact of P14 who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on March 14 and confirmed positive on March 18. P20 had no travel history but had tested positive on March 20. Health Department officials said it is a case of local transmission.