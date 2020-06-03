Three more cases from OMC hostel

At least three more junior doctors residing in Osmania Medical College hostel tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total cases from the hostel to 15. Though residents of the hostel said that the tally has reached 23, officials said numbers will be confirmed on Thursday.

Swab samples were collected from 280 house surgeons (MBBS interns) and Post Graduate (PG) students who stay in the hostel and sent for testing. Till Tuesday, 151 had tested negative. The final status of all the results is expected on Thursday. Besides, samples were collected from junior doctors who work at hospitals but stay at home.

With at least six gynaecology PG students who worked at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, tested positive, senior doctors, too, are undergoing tests. Officials said swab samples were collected from professors, associate and assistant professors there.