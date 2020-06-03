Hyderabad

Three more cases from OMC hostel

At least three more junior doctors residing in Osmania Medical College hostel tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total cases from the hostel to 15. Though residents of the hostel said that the tally has reached 23, officials said numbers will be confirmed on Thursday.

Swab samples were collected from 280 house surgeons (MBBS interns) and Post Graduate (PG) students who stay in the hostel and sent for testing. Till Tuesday, 151 had tested negative. The final status of all the results is expected on Thursday. Besides, samples were collected from junior doctors who work at hospitals but stay at home.

With at least six gynaecology PG students who worked at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, tested positive, senior doctors, too, are undergoing tests. Officials said swab samples were collected from professors, associate and assistant professors there.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 9:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-more-cases-from-omc-hostel/article31741918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY