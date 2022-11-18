Three Maoist militia members from Chhattisgarh arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

November 18, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Charla police on Friday claimed to have arrested three Maoist militia members from Chhattisgarh during a joint combing operation with the CRPF personnel in the Pusuguppa forest area of Charla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The arrested trio, Madvi Unga, 20, Kovasi Iduma, 30, and Unga, 31, hailed from Chhattisgarh’s Pujari Kanker village in Usur tehsil of Bijapur district, the police said.

According to the police, the arrested Maoist militia members were allegedly involved in several offences, including planting of around 100 booby traps in the forested border region near Pusuguppa village in 2020 and pressure-activated mines near the CRPF camp at Pusuguppa this year.