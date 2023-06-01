Three ‘Maoist couriers’, a ‘sympathiser’ held, ‘plot’ to set ablaze roadwork machinery foiled

June 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MULUGU

Three ‘Maoist couriers’ and a sympathiser of the banned outfit were arrested by the Wazeedu police on charges of aiding Maoists who were ‘plotting’ to set fire to roadwork machinery in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district.

The arrested were identified as ‘Maoist couriers’ — 25-year-old compounder at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam P. Nagaraju, 36-year-old agriculture labourer V. Narsinga Rao, 26-year-old farmer Y. Jashuva — and ‘Maoist sympathiser’ 45-year-old owner of a Gummadidoddi-based petrol bunk K. Ganapathi, police said.

According to the police, a joint team of local police and the CRPF personnel apprehended three bike-borne men while moving under suspicious circumstances on the Wazeedu-Gummadidoddi road on Wednesday night. The police checked their bag and found some explosive materials, a petrol tin, a tiffin box, and an electrical wire bundle in it.

Police said they were acting as per the instructions of Maoist leader Sudhakar and tasked to set ablaze the machinery used for road works in Wazeedu mandal, bordering Chhattisgarh.

Based on their confession, the police arrested petrol bunk owner Ganapathi, who reportedly handed over a petrol tin and ₹5,000 in cash to the trio, as instructed by Sudhakar, police sources said.

The Wazeedu police registered cases against them under the relevant sections of the Telangana State Public Security (TSPS) Act and Section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act.