Hyderabad

Three Maoist committee members surrender

As many as three village committee members and two militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Kondavai village of Charla mandal gave themselves up before the police owing to the repeated appeals by their family members and relatives to surrender and join the mainstream, police said.

The five members of the outlawed organisation including three male and two female members surrendered before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Kothagudem on Thursday, coinciding with the first day of the CPI (Maoist)’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, police added.

Giving details of the five surrendered Maoist committee members, Mr Sunil Dutt said they had worked for the CPI (Maoist) Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS).

“The Maoists used them for collection of money and rice through coercion,” he said, adding that the family members and relatives convinced them to join the mainstream, thanks to the regular community policing and outreach efforts by the local police and the CRPF personnel in the remote villages of Charla mandal.

The SP appealed to all dalam members and militia members of the banned organisation to contact any of their relatives or police to surrender and lead a better life.


