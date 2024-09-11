ADVERTISEMENT

Three Madhapur residents booked for obstructing HYDRAA’s demolition drive at Sunnam Cheruvu

Published - September 11, 2024 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhapur police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly obstructing the demolition taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials at Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

The owners of the illegal constructions who were booked were 35-year-old Venkatesh, a driver, his 28-year-old wife Lakshmi, a daily wage worker and Venkatesh’s brother 28-year-old Naresh, also a driver by profession. They allegedly obstructed the officials by threatening to kill themselves by self-immolation. They poured kerosene over themselves to prevent the demolition.

The case was booked based on a complaint from A. Lakshminarayana, an assistant executive engineer, North Tanks Division, Secunderabad. He alleged that the suspects threatened to self-immolate, thereby hindering his ability to perform his duties as a public servant. An investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US