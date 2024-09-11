GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three Madhapur residents booked for obstructing HYDRAA’s demolition drive at Sunnam Cheruvu

Published - September 11, 2024 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhapur police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly obstructing the demolition taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials at Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

The owners of the illegal constructions who were booked were 35-year-old Venkatesh, a driver, his 28-year-old wife Lakshmi, a daily wage worker and Venkatesh’s brother 28-year-old Naresh, also a driver by profession. They allegedly obstructed the officials by threatening to kill themselves by self-immolation. They poured kerosene over themselves to prevent the demolition.

The case was booked based on a complaint from A. Lakshminarayana, an assistant executive engineer, North Tanks Division, Secunderabad. He alleged that the suspects threatened to self-immolate, thereby hindering his ability to perform his duties as a public servant. An investigation is underway.

