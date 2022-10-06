Three killed, two injured in lightning strike in Telangana’s Jangaon district

A fun-filled evening amid Dasara celebrations turned tragic for a group of youths when three of them were struck dead by lightning and two others were injured at Sagaram village in Zaffargadh mandal of Jangaon district late on October 5 evening.

The deceased were identified as N. Shivakrishna (22), J. Saikumar (23), and M. Sambaraju (22).

They hailed from Bandavathapuram village in Wardhannapet mandal, police said.

According to the police, five youths belonging to Bandavathapuram were taking shelter under a banyan tree amidst rain when a bolt of lighting struck the tree on the outskirts of Sagaram village late in the evening.

Three youths were killed and two others were injured in the incident.

The two injured youths were shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal.

In a separate incident, three persons were injured, one of them critically, after being struck by lightning at Garla village in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday night.