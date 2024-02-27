ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, several others suffered injuries in a road accident in Sangareddy district

February 27, 2024 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The victims sustained fatal injuries, succumbing to them on the spot

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident late Monday night, three people were killed, and several others sustained injuries.

This fatal road accident occurred on the outskirts of Dakoor village of Andole mandal in Sangareddy district.

According to preliminary reports, three pedestrians standing by the roadside were struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The victims sustained fatal injuries, succumbing to them on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident happened when an unknown vehicle collided with a parked car along the roadside, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries.

Learning about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospitals.

The police are on the job of identifying and obtaining details about the deceased individuals.

Further information regarding the details that led to the accident. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US