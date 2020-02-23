Three killed, one injured in car crash at Saroornagar

Three youngsters, two of them software engineers, died and one escaped with minor injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed at Saroornagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The youth at the wheel, who was a 29-year-old techie, and the three other occupants were said to be in an inebriated condition, said the police.

Madupati Vinayaka Mallikarjun (29) from New Saidabad, Daravat Sriram Naik (28) of Santosh Nagar, both techies, and Pebba Sainath (27), a private employee from Saidabad, died on the spot, while Maganti Ramapadma Kalyan (27) suffered minor injuries, as he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Police said the accident took place around 1.50 a.m. when the four were going towards Malakpet after consuming liquor at a bar in Gurramguda on the eastern fringes of the city. After the bar was closed for the day, the youngsters continued to consume liquor in its parking area.

Around 1.20 a.m. they started to drive to Malakpet for dinner and when the car reached the Karmanghat crossroads, Vinayaka lost control on the vehicle which was moving at a high speed. “The vehicle veered off to the left and hit three telephone poles and a roadside tree, and came to a halt only after ploughing nto a tiffin centre between Karmanghat and Champapet,” said Saroornagar Inspector E Srinivas Reddy.

He said passers-by called an ambulance, alerted the police on Dial 100 and pulled out the occupants from the mangled four-wheeler. “While three occupants died on the spot, Kalyan was rushed to a nearby hospital,” the officer said, adding that two of their friends — Shaik Gulzar Ahmed and Botta Yuvamitra — who were following them on a bike, stopped and identified the victims.

The impact of the accident was such that even the air bags which opened after the crash could not save them.

Mr. Reddy said the victims had known each other for the past several years and used to play snooker at a gaming point in Gaddiannaram.

The ill-fated car was registered in the name of Vinayaka’s mother Shyamala.