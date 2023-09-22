ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in wall collapse in Shayampet of Telangana’s Hanamkonda district

September 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died when a portion of the rain-soaked wall of an old house collapsed on them in Shayampet town of Hanamkonda district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as M. Sambaiah (60) L. Saramma (50) and B. Jogamma (55), who were farmhands from Shayampet. They belonged to separate families, police said.

According to sources, a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on them when they were standing near it in the afternoon. Two of them were crushed to death. The third, who suffered serious injuries, died while being shifted to a hospital, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate to heavy rain had lashed several parts of Shayampet mandal and elsewhere in the district on Thursday night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US