Three killed in wall collapse in Shayampet of Telangana’s Hanamkonda district

September 22, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died when a portion of the rain-soaked wall of an old house collapsed on them in Shayampet town of Hanamkonda district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as M. Sambaiah (60) L. Saramma (50) and B. Jogamma (55), who were farmhands from Shayampet. They belonged to separate families, police said.

According to sources, a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on them when they were standing near it in the afternoon. Two of them were crushed to death. The third, who suffered serious injuries, died while being shifted to a hospital, sources added.

Moderate to heavy rain had lashed several parts of Shayampet mandal and elsewhere in the district on Thursday night.

