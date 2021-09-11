Three killed in road accident

Hyderabad

11 September 2021 22:15 IST

Three persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a speeding car hit a bike and an autorickshaw on Medchal outskirts on Saturday evening.

Medchal police said the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. near Athvelly village on National Highway 44 when a car lost control, hit the median and jumped onto the other side of the road and rammed into a bike and an autorickshaw.

While Katike Lavanya (30), a homemaker from Brahmanapally, and her son Katike Koushik, were travelling towards Toopran in the autorickshaw, Kusampudi Sudheer Varma (25), a private company employee from Kothur village, was on a bike when the car hit them. The impact of the accident was such that the trio died on the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

The car driver along with the passenger fled the spot.