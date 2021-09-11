Three killed in road accident

Three persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a speeding car hit a bike and an autorickshaw on Medchal outskirts on Saturday evening.

Medchal police said the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. near Athvelly village on National Highway 44 when a car lost control, hit the median and jumped onto the other side of the road and rammed into a bike and an autorickshaw.

While Katike Lavanya (30), a homemaker from Brahmanapally, and her son Katike Koushik, were travelling towards Toopran in the autorickshaw, Kusampudi Sudheer Varma (25), a private company employee from Kothur village, was on a bike when the car hit them. The impact of the accident was such that the trio died on the spot.

The car driver along with the passenger fled the spot.