Hyderabad

Three killed in road accident

Three persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a speeding car hit a bike and an autorickshaw on Medchal outskirts on Saturday evening.

Medchal police said the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. near Athvelly village on National Highway 44 when a car lost control, hit the median and jumped onto the other side of the road and rammed into a bike and an autorickshaw.

While Katike Lavanya (30), a homemaker from Brahmanapally, and her son Katike Koushik, were travelling towards Toopran in the autorickshaw, Kusampudi Sudheer Varma (25), a private company employee from Kothur village, was on a bike when the car hit them. The impact of the accident was such that the trio died on the spot.

The car driver along with the passenger fled the spot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 10:15:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-killed-in-road-accident/article36407305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY