Hyderabad

Three killed in road accident

Triple-riding proved fatal for three young men as they were run over by a cement bulker at Mailardevpally on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Shaik Qamruddin (35), Syed Jameel (22), Syed Bablu (27), all labourers from Asam Nagar in Langer Houz. They were natives of Nanded, Maharashtra.

According to police, the accident took place around 11.25 p.m. when the trio were going from Chandrayangutta to Aramgarh on a two-wheeler in the wrong route at an intersection. “When they reached the spot, the rider, who had a prosthetic left hand, lost control of the bike and they fell on the road. They were run over by a cement bulker, resulting in instant death,” Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy said.

Their bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. “Prosthetic hand, triple and reckless driving without helmet and overspeeding were the reasons behind the accident,” he said.


