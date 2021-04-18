Three killed in road accident

Lorry turns turtle after colliding with car, injuring 12 others

Three persons were killed and 12 others suffered injuries when the lorry they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a car at Narkhuda village near Shamshabad here on Sunday evening.

The victims were identified as Krupa Suna (40), Gopal Deep (45) and Kala Kumar (25) from Bolangir in Odisha. The victims, who used to work at various brick kilns in Sultanpalli village, were run over by the car.

According to Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy, the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. when the victims, along with around 30 co-workers, were returning to Sultanpalli after purchasing vegetables from Shamshabad. They are natives of Odisha and came to Hyderabad in search of livelihood.

When they reached Narkhuda, the lorry hit a car coming in the opposite direction and turned turtle, as a result the workers came under the lorry. “Three persons, who were seriously injured, are battling for life at different private hospitals in the area,” Mr. Reddy said. At least seven persons, who were trapped under the vehicle, were pulled out and rushed to nearby hospitals.