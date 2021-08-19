Three killed in city road accidents

Three persons were killed and a three others suffered severe injuries in four separate road accidents in the city on Thursday.

At Hayatnagar, a 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit her near Pedda Amberpet on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway. The victim was identified as Eidamma. The accident resulted in a huge traffic jam on the highway.

In another accident on the Vijayawada highway, a woman riding pillion was killed and her husband escaped with minor injuries when a lorry hit their moped. The accident took place near HP Petrol bunk at Batasngaram when Aleti Swamy (45) along with his wife Gangamma (40) were proceeding towards Lakkaram village from Hayatnagar.

“The accused lorry moving in the same direction hit their moped from behind, as a result, Gangamma came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot, while her husband suffered minor injuries,” Abdullapurmet police said. Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A 22-year-old youngster who was going to appear ICET exam at Hayatnagar was killed in a road accident at Keesara.

The victim, Pagadala Balachander from Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shapur, Jeedimetla, along with his friend/pillion rider, Srujan, were going on his bike and when they reached near ORR exit 8 service road around 8.45 a.m., the rider lost control, fell in the small canal on the side of the road, as a result, he suffered bleeding injures and died on the spot.

The pillion rider suffered injures and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, at Malakpet, an 18-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and is battling for life at a corporate hospital in the area, after the bike on which she was riding pillion hit a pedestrian.

The accident took place around 1.40 p.m. near Metro pillar No. 1469 at Moosarambagh when the bike rider, Kiran Dayakar (19) from Nadergul hit one Kiran Upadhaya (57) from Saleem Nagar, who was crossing the road. The injured, Dommakonda Ashwitha from Badangpet, who was riding a pillion on Kiran Dayakar’s bike was thrown on the road and suffered severe injuries. Her condition is said to be critical.