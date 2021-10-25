Three killed in accident on ORR

HYDERABAD

Three persons were killed in an accident on the Outer Ring Road near Yadagiripalli of Keesara mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The victims included the wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police of Cyber Crimes wing of Hyderabad K.V.M. Prasad. His wife Shankaramma apart, Mr. Prasad’s nephew Bhaskar and his wife were also killed. Bhaskar’s father Balakrishna sustained injuries.

The victims were returning from a wedding at Chirala in Prakasam district. Their Swift car hit a divider at high speed when the driver lost control over the steering, police said.

