Hyderabad

Three killed in accident on ORR

Three persons were killed in an accident on the Outer Ring Road near Yadagiripalli of Keesara mandal in the early hours of Monday.

The victims included the wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police of Cyber Crimes wing of Hyderabad K.V.M. Prasad. His wife Shankaramma apart, Mr. Prasad’s nephew Bhaskar and his wife were also killed. Bhaskar’s father Balakrishna sustained injuries.

The victims were returning from a wedding at Chirala in Prakasam district. Their Swift car hit a divider at high speed when the driver lost control over the steering, police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 7:35:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-killed-in-accident-on-orr/article37164228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY