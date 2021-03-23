Three killed in accident on ORR

HYDERABAD

23 March 2021 18:45 IST

The car they were travelling rammed into a lorry

Three persons were killed in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 6 a.m. in Pedda Amberpet after the car in which the victims were travelling crashed into a lorry.

The victims have been identified as Upendranath, his son Roshik and driver Prabhakar Rao. The father and son were residents of Venkateshwara Colony in Saroornagar.

According to the complainant, Kanikacharla Anitha, victim Roshik’s mother, they had left in a car which belongs to her husband’s friend, identified as Sridhar, for Ponnur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. They went to Ponnur to register a plot. Once they finished with the work there, they started back for Hyderabad on Monday night.

Once they reached the Pedda Amberpet area on the ORR, the lorry driver, without any warning slammed the brakes, bringing it to a halt. The car, which was behind it, crashed into the lorry . The driver, Prabakhar and Roshik, who was sitting beside the driver, and Upendranath, who was sitting in the backseat sustained grievous injuries, and died on the spot.

Police had to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

The driver of the lorry has been identified as Shaik Jan Saida. A case has been booked under Section 304–A of the Indian Penal Code.