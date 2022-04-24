Three killed, four injured as SUV rams stationary van

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a pre-dawn road accident when the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed a stationary DCM van on the Rajiv Rahadari State highway at Peddakalvala village near the district headquarters town of Peddapalli in the early hours of Sunday.

The SUV with seven persons on board was heading towards Hyderabad from Madhya Pradesh when the accident took place.

The driver of the SUV reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, and crashed it into a van parked on the roadside due to a breakdown at Peddakalvala village around 5.20 a.m.

Two occupants of the SUV died on the spot and five others including the driver of the vehicle suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

Death was instant for Chaitram, 25, and Hulas Ram, 40, of Madhya Pradesh. Another occupant of the SUV, identified as Hemendra, succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to Hyderabad, police said.

The remaining injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar.

They were travelling in the ill-fated SUV from far-off places in their home state Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad to work in a construction firm, sources added.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was badly damaged.