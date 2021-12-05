Three killed as TSRTC bus rams car

JAGTIAL

05 December 2021 23:18 IST

A 45-year-old man and two children were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a TSRTC bus at Mohanraopeta in Korutla mandal on Sunday.

Three other occupants of the car sustained multiple injuries in the accident. The Jagtial bound bus collided head on with the car on the outskirts of Mohanraopeta on the Jagtial-Korutla main road on Sunday afternoon, sources said.

While two occupants of the car died on the spot, four others suffered grievous injuries. Among the injured was a four-year-old boy who succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

Identity unknown

The injured trio were admitted to the government hospital in Korutla.

The exact identity of the victims of the ghastly road accident could not be established immediately.

Sources said that the deceased hailed from Korutla town.

A case has been registered and further investigations into the accident are in progress.