Three killed as lorry rams two bikes

Three persons were killed when a coal-laden lorry rammed two motorbikes at Ramchandrarao Banjara village in Penuballi mandal on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the lorry mowed down two motorcyclists before hitting another bike after its driver lost control of the wheel on the busy highway late in the evening.

The two motorcyclists, identified as Rohith, 25, and Pulla Rao, 34, of V M Banjara village, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Another motorcyclist, identified as Krishna Reddy, succumbed to the serious injuries he suffered in the accident ,while being shifted to a hospital midway, sources added.

His wife, who was riding pillion on the bike, suffered multiple injuries.

On noticing people gathering around the accident site, the lorry driver fled the spot. V M Banjara police booked the lorry driver and launched a search for him.