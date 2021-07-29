Three killed as car plunges into agricultural well

Hyderabad

29 July 2021 18:46 IST

At least three persons travelling in a car are reportedly dead after their car veered off the road and plunged into an open agricultural well at Chinnamulkanoor village of Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district on Thursday morning.

According to Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, the accident took place around 11.30 a.m. and the rescue operation is on to retrieve the bodies and the vehicle from the water bed.

“The car driver was speeding at more than 120 km per hour and suddenly lost control and it plunged into the roadside open well. The water body is around 20-foot in-depth,” he said. Mr. Reddy said that the victims and the vehicle are yet to be identified. However, there are reports that the victims were travelling towards Husnabad in Siddipet from Karimanagar town.

