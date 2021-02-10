Three killed as car plunges in SRSP canal

The car overturned in the water, and all the four occupants managed to come out of it, but three of the four victims did not know how to swim.

A government teacher and two others drowned in SRSP canal after the car they were travelling in, plunged into it near Parvathagiri in Warangal rural district here on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as Pasula Saraswathi, school assistant from Rangasaipet, Veerla Sridhar (38), a fertiliser shop owner from Hanmakonda, and his employee Bhairi Rakesh (28). Another occupant of the car, Vijay Bhaskar, sales manager at Sridhar’s store, managed to swim out, while others died on the spot.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mamnoor Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Naresh Kumar said that the accident took place around 10 a.m. when the driver took a sharp right turn to avoid hitting an oncoming bike on the canal road.

“There is a left curve on the stretch, and suddenly a two-wheeler was speeding from the opposite direction and to avoid ramming the bike, he took a right turn and the car plunged in the SRSP canal,” he said.

According to him, the victim Sridhar and his two employees went to Tigarajpalli to promote their business. As the two shops which they targeted were closed, the trio started to Parvathagiri.

Saraswathi, who works at Government School, Gunturpalli, was waiting for a vehicle at Tigarajpalli. She saw Sridhar's car approaching, asked for a lift till Gunturpalli and boarded, Mr. Kumar said and added that the accident took place nearly half a kilometer after she got into the ill-fated car.

The car overturned in the water, and all the four occupants managed to come out of it, but as three of the four victims did not know how to swim, they drowned, while Vijay Bhaskar escaped. Though locals and passers-by tried to help the victims by throwing ropes, but in vain.

While bodies of Sridar and Saraswathi were retrieved, efforts were on to fish out Rakesh’s body which was swept away and spotted 5 km away from the spot.