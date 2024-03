March 18, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - JAGTIAL

Three youth were killed when the bike they were riding rammed into a stationary lorry on the outskirts of Venkatapur village in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased, who were travelling to a construction site near Metpalli, were identified as Srikanth, 23, Venkatesh, 25 and Venu, 25, of Mallial mandal. One of them was a mason, sources said.

The Korutla police have registered a case. An investigation is on.

