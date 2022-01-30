Three killed as autorickshaw rams bike in Jagtial district

JAGTIAL

30 January 2022 22:59 IST

Three persons including two migrant labourers were killed when an autorickshaw collided head on with a bike at Rajarampalli stage in Malial mandal of Jagtial district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the autorickshaw, heading towards Malial from Jagtial, hit the bike from the opposite direction near the bus stop at Rajarampalli on the Jagtial-Karimnagar main road at around 6 pm.

Two occupants of the autorickshaw were killed instantly and another passenger suffered serious injuries in the accident. The deceased were identified as Sudhakar of Odisha and Gopal of Chhattisgarh, both migrant workers.

The autorickshaw turned turtle in the impact of the collision. The motorcycle rider identified as Sanjeev of Malial died on the spot. The pillion rider sustained multiple injuries.