Three journalists died of COVID in Telangana on Sunday. Madiraju Giri, who was a reporter of ABN Andhra Jyothi at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district, Ramzan Ali, senior sub-editior of Eenadu at Karimnagar and Syed Shabaz, reporter of TTV at Kodangal in Vikarabad district, succumbed to the virus during treatment, according to a press release of Rangareddy district committee of Telangana Working Journalists’ Federation.
Three journalists lose battle with COVID
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
April 26, 2021 00:22 IST
