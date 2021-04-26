Hyderabad

Three journalists lose battle with COVID

Three journalists died of COVID in Telangana on Sunday. Madiraju Giri, who was a reporter of ABN Andhra Jyothi at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district, Ramzan Ali, senior sub-editior of Eenadu at Karimnagar and Syed Shabaz, reporter of TTV at Kodangal in Vikarabad district, succumbed to the virus during treatment, according to a press release of Rangareddy district committee of Telangana Working Journalists’ Federation.

