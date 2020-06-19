Three IPS officers test positive

Three senior IPS officers from Hyderabad city police tested positive for coronavirus.
Two Additional Commissioners of Police and a DIG-rank officer were tested positive, even as the total number of police personnel infected with the virus has gone up to 200, confirms a senior police official.
While the two Addl. CsP were diagnosed with the infection on Friday, another officer was tested positive on Wednesday night, being the first IPS officer in the two Telugu states to get infected. Soon after the results were out, the officers went into home isolation.
“Before one of the three got infected, 14 other police personnel working in his branch were tested positive. We suspect that he contracted the virus through one of them,” an officer said. Though he is under home quarantine, the officer is attending the ‘mandatory’ teleconferences with the top brass and is constantly monitoring the developments in the city.
One of them actively participated in some essentials’ distribution programmes for the homeless and migrants workers in the city. “All of them are asymptomatic, perfectly al right and will join the office very soon. They are keeping good health,” the officer said.
Sources confirmed that a few more IPS officers, who met the three on different occasions, got themselves tested on Friday and their results are awaited.
