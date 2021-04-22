Three inter-State criminals held

Hyderabad

22 April 2021 23:12 IST

Three ‘notorious’ inter-State criminals were arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police here on Thursday.

The arrested are Eragadinnela Benjamin (30), Peetla Mallikarjun (25) and Uppatholu Israil (35) from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. Police seized ₹4.91 lakh, two motorbikes and six mobile phones from their possession.

Police said that on April 16, the gang broke the car window glass of the victim, Mogili Narsimha of Dilsukhnagar, and sped away with ₹5 lakh, which he had got for selling his open plot.

“He kept the cash underneath the rear seat of his car and later rushed to Mansoorabad after learning about the death of his friend Srikanth Reddy. He parked the car in the nearby area and attended the funeral,” police said.

When Narsimha returned to the area around 3 p.m. he noticed that his car’s window was broken and the cash went missing. Soon, he approached Vanasthalipuram police and lodged a complaint.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and police analysed the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area. The trio were identified and arrested on Thursday. They were remanded in judicial custody.