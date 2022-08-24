Three, including two juveniles, booked under POCSO Act in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad Bureau August 24, 2022 11:41 IST

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and are on the lookout for the accused

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Nellikuduru police have booked three youngsters, including two juveniles, on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old minor girl of the same village in the mandal for the past few months. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the trio on Monday night. Sources said that the victim was found to be five months pregnant during a medical examination. The police launched a detailed investigation into the case and are on the lookout for the accused.



