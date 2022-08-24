Three, including two juveniles, booked under POCSO Act in Mahabubabad
Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and are on the lookout for the accused
Nellikuduru police have booked three youngsters, including two juveniles, on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old minor girl of the same village in the mandal for the past few months.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the trio on Monday night.
Sources said that the victim was found to be five months pregnant during a medical examination.
The police launched a detailed investigation into the case and are on the lookout for the accused.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.