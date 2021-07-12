Three, including receiver held in automobile theft case

Two youngsters who stole eight high-end bikes were arrested by Asifnagar police here on Monday. They also arrested a 28-year-old receiver of stolen two-wheelers Golla Madhu from Narasaraopeta mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused — 18-year-old Sivaratri Chandu and 22-year-old Chinthagunta Siva Naga Teja, private employees who hail from Piduguralla in Guntur — committed offences at Asifnagar, S.R Nagar of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Nalgonda district and Guntur district.

“They are addicted to vices due to bad companions, as a result the duo decided to steal costly bikes parked on streets or in front of houses,” Joint Commissioner of Police (West) AR Srinivas said. Sivaratri Chandu breaks the lock and starts the vehicle by inserting a safety pin into the bike fuse, the technique which he learned by watching YouTube videos. Later they keep stolen vehicles with Madhu at their native place Narasaraopeta.