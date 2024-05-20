Three, including Maoist couple, surrender in Kothagudem

A Maoist couple and a village committee in-charge of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh have surrendered before the police in Telangana’s coal town of Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, police said.

The trio were identified as Kovasi Ganga alias Mahesh (30), his wife Sodi Ungi alias Jhansi (28), both members of the Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur Area Committee in Telangana, and Kaluma Budra (35), in-charge of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sanghathan (DAKMS)‘s Puttapadu village committee in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. They turned themselves in before Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police B. Rohith Raju and the officials of the CRPF 81 and 141 battalions in Kothagudem on Monday afternoon.

Police said the trio had joined the mainstream by shunning the violent path to lead a peaceful life.

