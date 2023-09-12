Three, including homemaker, held with drugs from Goa

September 12, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Mokila police, along with Special Operations Teams (SOT) Rajendranagar, intercepted a drug consignment heading towards Hyderabad from Goa. Officials seized 51.45 grams of cocaine, 44 ecstasy pills, 8 grams of MDMA crystal, and ₹97,500 cash among other contraband from a gang of three.

Officials said that the accused were identified as Lingampally Anuradha, 34, a homemaker from Nanakramguda, Sanikommu Prabhakar Reddy, 38, who runs a tiffin centre in the street opposite DLF, and Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, 33.

“The trio used to conduct parties in their circle by sourcing contraband from Goa. They used to sell the drugs to their known customers in Hyderabad. Noticing the high demand for drugs in the city, they started travelling to Goa frequently via private buses and procure the contraband,” said the police.

On Sunday, at around 3.30 p.m., the police nabbed the trio in three cars near ORR service road in Indira Reddy Nagar while they were trying to escape after seeing the police personnel.

