ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including homemaker, held with drugs from Goa

September 12, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Mokila police, along with Special Operations Teams (SOT) Rajendranagar, intercepted a drug consignment heading towards Hyderabad from Goa. Officials seized 51.45 grams of cocaine, 44 ecstasy pills, 8 grams of MDMA crystal, and ₹97,500 cash among other contraband from a gang of three.

Officials said that the accused were identified as Lingampally Anuradha, 34, a homemaker from Nanakramguda, Sanikommu Prabhakar Reddy, 38, who runs a tiffin centre in the street opposite DLF, and Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar, 33. 

“The trio used to conduct parties in their circle by sourcing contraband from Goa. They used to sell the drugs to their known customers in Hyderabad. Noticing the high demand for drugs in the city, they started travelling to Goa frequently via private buses and procure the contraband,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, at around 3.30 p.m., the police nabbed the trio in three cars near ORR service road in Indira Reddy Nagar while they were trying to escape after seeing the police personnel. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US