Three, including a toddler die, and one injured in wall collpase in Hyderabad

Three minor girls, including a four-month-old toddler, all from the same family were killed late on Thursday night when a wall of their home in Afzal Sagar in Mangar Basthi here collapsed while they were asleep.

The victims are Sarika (3), Roshini (6) and Pavani (4-months-old). A fourth victim Geeta, also a toddler, was injured.

All the victims are children of one Meet Lal. According to reports, Meet Lal, his wife, and his brother's family had put their childeren to bed. They then stepped outside the house to talk when the wall collapsed on the children and claimed their lives.

A huge family loss

The children were first rushed to Niloufer Hospital where Sarika, Roshini and Pavani were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Geeta was moved to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. As confirmation of their children’s deaths came, the family was distraught.

Apart from a bevy of policemen, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials too reached the spot. Locals said there were some issues of structural stability of the house. The wall which collapsed was recently raised inside the house. However this is yet to be confirmed.

Nampally MLA Jafar Hussain Meraj too reached the spot.