Three held on cheating charge

Three persons, including a sexagenarian from Kerala, were nabbed by sleuths of the Hyderabad Task Force on the charge of duping over 100 persons to the tune of ₹3 crore on the pretext of providing them loans and medical seats.

The west zone task force team led by inspector B. Gattu Mallu nabbed Sateeshan Palayad (63), a postgraduate in economics and political science, who operated Universal Axis India, a finance company, and his associates S Ram Nivas (38) and S Hari Nivas (40), both brothers and residents of Secunderabad. Police recovered ₹45 lakh from their possession.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said Sateeshan was a financier for south Indian movies and later founded Universal Axis India in Chennai.

“ Sateeshan publicised through social media that he would provide loans by mortgaging property at low interest rates and provide medical seats on commission basis,” Mr Kumar said.

The accused used to collect 1% processing fee, 0.5 % stamp duty, 2 % commission and one month EMI in advance. He used to dupe innocent persons, by not providing them loans, he said.

A total of nine cases were registered against the accused in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The accused persons, along with the seized cash, were handed over to the Narayanaguda police.