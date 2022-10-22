Three held for snatching woman’s chain by throwing chilli powder in eyes 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 23:12 IST

Valigonda police and Malkajgiri special operations team on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly threw chilli powder into a woman’s eyes and snatched her gold pusthela thaadu (chain).

Four of them — M. Yakaiah, a car driver, Banda Rahul, his friend (yet to be arrested), Jogi Devender, a water plant operator, and K. Abhiram — had left in a car on Wednesday from Yousufguda and reached Choutuppal to commit thefts to make easy money and meet their expenses, police said.

They purchased a packet of chilli powder, and when they found a lone woman walking on the outskirts of Gokaram village, they threw chilli powder into her eyes and snatched her chain.

The accused later pledged the ornament at Gold Loan - Mannapuram Finance Limited, got ₹69,000 and shared among themselves.

The accused were identified based on CCTV footage which showed the suspected car and its registration number. On Friday, they were nabbed while proceeding towards Nalgonda in the same car.

