Three held for ‘selling’ Black Fungus vials

21 May 2021 23:56 IST

Three persons, who were selling anti-Black Fungus vials in the black market, were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team of the North Zone on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the North Zone team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao, laid a trap at a house near Delhi Sweet House, Punjagutta, and apprehended the accused persons who were in possession of five vials of Amphotericin B Injection.

Each vial was being sold for ₹50,000, while the MRP was ₹305, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

“Amphotericin B injection is being used to treat for Black Fungal infections. The antiviral drug is currently in high demand,” he said.

The accused were identified as Falaram Kashaiah, 23, drug supplier from Punjagutta, Sugali Vinod Kumar Naik, 23, a private employee from Madhapur, and Mohd Khaja Nizam, 30, a medical shop owner from Yerragadda. Police also seized three mobiles from the possession of the accused. They along with the seized material were handed over to Punjagutta police for further investigation.

Two nabbed

Meanwhile, forty vials of Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate and 12 vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the possession of two persons, including a woman, who were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team here on Friday for selling the antiviral drugs in black market.

The accused are Dalapati Bhuvaneshwar Raju, 37, a civil contractor from LB Nagar, and Kanneganti Manasa, 32, a private employee from Sanathnagar.

The team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap near Nimantran Hotel, Secunderabad, and intercepted the accused persons.

They were selling the anti-viral drugs for ₹15,000 per vial, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.