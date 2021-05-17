Hyderabad

Three held for robbery

Staff Reporter Hyderabad 17 May 2021 18:22 IST
Updated: 17 May 2021 18:22 IST

Three persons, including a stolen goods receiver, were arrested by the Rachakonda’s Central Crime Station (LB Nagar) along with Hayathnagar police in connection with a robbery case.

The accused are Hanumandal Sai Shankar (26) from Hayathnagar, Beerakonda Mahesh alias Prema Das (27) from Suraram, Jeedimetla, and Nagora Hemaram (29), a goldsmith from Dundigal. Both Sai Shankar and Mahesh are childhood friends and were addicted to bad vices.

“To fulfil their desires, they hatched a plan to commit theft of gold ornaments and on May 10; they snatched away the gold chain of a woman in the area,” police said. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and police nabbed the trio in connection with the case. They recovered 28 grams of gold chain and two mobile phones from their possession.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...