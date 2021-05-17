Hyderabad

Three held for robbery

Three persons, including a stolen goods receiver, were arrested by the Rachakonda’s Central Crime Station (LB Nagar) along with Hayathnagar police in connection with a robbery case.

The accused are Hanumandal Sai Shankar (26) from Hayathnagar, Beerakonda Mahesh alias Prema Das (27) from Suraram, Jeedimetla, and Nagora Hemaram (29), a goldsmith from Dundigal. Both Sai Shankar and Mahesh are childhood friends and were addicted to bad vices.

“To fulfil their desires, they hatched a plan to commit theft of gold ornaments and on May 10; they snatched away the gold chain of a woman in the area,” police said. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and police nabbed the trio in connection with the case. They recovered 28 grams of gold chain and two mobile phones from their possession.

