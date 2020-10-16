Three held for ‘raping’ girl

Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills police register a Zero FIR; accused remanded

Three youngsters were arrested by the Kukatpally police on Friday on the charge of sexually assaulting a degree student in a hotel room recently.

Kukatpally ACP B. Surendar Rao said the offence took place on October 5 and came to light on Wednesday after the 19-year-old victim narrated it to her parents. The accused are Joseph, Naveen Reddy and Ramu, aged between 21 and 23, from Yousufguda. The girl is also a resident of the same locality.

Mr. Rao said on Oct 5, Joseph booked a OYO room and invited her to celebrate his birthday. “The trio offered her a cake which was laced with sedatives and raped her,” he said. After she gained consciousness, the trio threatened her and dropped her at home, he said.

When her parents enquired as she was not well, she narrated the incident to them, and they approached Jubilee Hills police station where a Zero FIR was registered against the accused and later the case was transferred to Kukatpally police station, who nabbed the youngsters.