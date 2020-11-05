Three held for rape and murder of missing woman

Police analysed footage from surveillance cameras to trace the accused

Three persons were arrested by the Ramachandrapuram police of Cyberabad on Thursday in connection with the gangrape and murder of a woman who was reported to be missing.

Police said that on Tuesday night, the 30-year-old victim was allegedly kidnapped by the accused — Madhu, K. Kutumba Rao (27) and Chindam Nandu Yadav (28) — from Miyapur. The victim, a widow, was a resident of Kollur and had gone to her mother’s house in Miyapur.

“They took her inside a shed in an agricultural field between Kollur and Nagarkal, where the trio plied her with alcohol and sexually assaulted her,” Madhapur in-charge DCP M. Venkateswarlu said.

He said that the woman lost consciousness and died on the spot.

Later on Wednesday morning, when she did not return home and her phone was not reachable, her mother lodged a woman missing complaint with Miyapur police.

In the meantime, villagers found the victim’s body in the shed and alerted police. “Based on the information, a team of Miyapur police went to Kollur and confirmed that she was the missing woman for whom they had launched a probe,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

After analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, police identified the vehicle and nabbed the accused, who were later arrested.