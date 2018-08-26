Three held for Rajendranagar robbery

With the arrest of three persons, the Cyberabad police claimed to have solved a sensational robbery case that took place at a sexagenarian couple’s house at Rajendranagar last week. Sixty-eight-year-old Rajendra Prasad Agarwal died after he and his wife were gagged, blindfolded and tied up with shoelaces by the accused.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 16 and August 17, said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar.

The accused were identified as Kishan Mukhiya (21), his brother Nithish Kumar Mukhiya (19) and Raja Kumar Mandal (20), all cooks and native of Dharbanga district in Bihar. One more accused, Umesh Mukhiya is at large.

Mr Sajjanar said that Nithish worked as a cook at Agarwal’s daughter’s house and further hatched a plan to loot the money and jewellery with his brother and two other friends at Agarwal’s house. “As per their plan, Kishan, Raja and Umesh came to Hyderabad and did a recce of the area. On August 16, they gained entry into the house from the first floor balcony and committed the offence and fled to Bihar,” he said, adding that Nithish didn’t come to Hyderabad.

During the course of investigation, the police suspected Nithish’s role and after verifying the evidence, teams were sent to Bihar to the nab the accused. “With the help of the local police, the trio were nabbed in Bihar on Wednesday and were brought to city on Saturday,” the commissioner said. The police recovered 44 tolas of gold ornaments, 21 tolas of silver articles, ₹ 2.60 lakh and three mobile phones from their possession.