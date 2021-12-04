Three held for peddling hash oil

Hyderabad

04 December 2021 21:43 IST

Three youngsters who were allegedly peddling hash oil were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, on Saturday.

The accused were identified as are Bora Santosh, 23, a delivery boy with Flipkart and a resident of Borabanda, Kollapeynindi Shoban Shiva, 21, from Yousufguda, and Nethala Vijay Kumar from Rahmath Nagar. Both, Shiva and Kumar are employed.

Police seized 20 bottles of hash oil (each bottle containing 5 ML), worth ₹55,000 from their possession.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Jubilee Hills police for further action.