Hyderabad

Three held for peddling hash oil

Three youngsters who were allegedly peddling hash oil were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, on Saturday.

The accused were identified as are Bora Santosh, 23, a delivery boy with Flipkart and a resident of Borabanda, Kollapeynindi Shoban Shiva, 21, from Yousufguda, and Nethala Vijay Kumar from Rahmath Nagar. Both, Shiva and Kumar are employed.

Police seized 20 bottles of hash oil (each bottle containing 5 ML), worth ₹55,000 from their possession.

The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Jubilee Hills police for further action.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 9:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-held-for-peddling-hash-oil/article37843253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY