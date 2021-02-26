Hyderabad

Three held for peddling ganja

With the arrest of three persons, the Kulsumpura police busted a drug peddling gang and seized 16 kg of ganja, a bike and two mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Vikas Jadav of Jiyaguda, 27-year-old N. Manikanta of Adikmet and 24-year-old K.Satish of Jali Hanuman in Dhoolpet.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 8:23:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-held-for-peddling-ganja/article33943844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY